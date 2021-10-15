Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.10

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 4450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

