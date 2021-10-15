Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NEXA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.