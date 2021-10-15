NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.42

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.