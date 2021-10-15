NFT Index Price Reaches $1,595.42 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $1,595.42 or 0.02585669 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $69,015.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.