NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in September

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.9 days.

Shares of NGKIF remained flat at $$16.22 on Friday. NGK Insulators has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Get NGK Insulators alerts:

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for NGK Insulators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGK Insulators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.