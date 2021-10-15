Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,424.22

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,424.22 ($18.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,170.59 ($15.29). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,192.50 ($15.58), with a volume of 13,528 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,348.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,424.22. The company has a market capitalization of £440.32 million and a P/E ratio of 43.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other news, insider Andrew Milne bought 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

