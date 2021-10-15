NKN (NKN) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $274.05 million and $26.37 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

