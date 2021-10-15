Nord Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $5.89 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $632,522.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,730,600 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

