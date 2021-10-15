Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,016. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

