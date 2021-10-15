Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,734.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.