Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 158.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

