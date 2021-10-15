Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of United Parcel Service worth $1,872,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.87. 57,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

