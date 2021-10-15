Northern Trust Corp Has $1.70 Billion Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,704,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $219.21. 132,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $216.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

