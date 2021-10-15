Northern Trust Corp Has $3.04 Billion Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 217,022 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of salesforce.com worth $3,037,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 426,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $103,196,000 after buying an additional 150,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,589. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $290.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock worth $204,460,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

