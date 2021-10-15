Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,472 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950,371 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Adobe worth $3,484,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $609.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,260. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $290.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

