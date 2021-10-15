Northern Trust Corp Sells 277,530 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of QUALCOMM worth $2,139,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QCOM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

