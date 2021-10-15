Northern Trust Corp Sells 340,027 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 340,027 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of The Walt Disney worth $4,039,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. 221,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

