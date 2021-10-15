Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,406,630 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,406,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 6.41% of V.F. worth $2,064,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 520,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,017,000 after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.65. 47,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,081. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

