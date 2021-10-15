Northern Trust Corp Sells 802,659 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 802,659 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Pfizer worth $2,516,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 621,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,152,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

