Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,336,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

COST traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.36. The company has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.