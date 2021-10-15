Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,298,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 608,910 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of Walmart worth $2,157,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 186,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,630. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

