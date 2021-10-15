Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,805,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 734,187 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Oracle worth $2,086,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 233,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,980,300. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

