Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Head to Head Review

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Northern Trust alerts:

This table compares Northern Trust and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 20.51% 12.61% 0.82% Cambridge Bancorp 29.51% 13.84% 1.36%

81.0% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 4 5 6 0 2.13 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $111.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.66%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 4.00 $1.21 billion $5.83 20.73 Cambridge Bancorp $168.90 million 3.59 $31.96 million $6.90 12.61

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Northern Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.