NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of NortonLifeLock worth $74,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.29 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.