NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of NortonLifeLock worth $74,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

