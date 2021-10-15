Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH opened at $26.60 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

