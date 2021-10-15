Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Novozymes A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

