NuCypher (NU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Billion

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 305.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $816.01 million and $2.28 billion worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 286.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00092602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,311,356,535 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

