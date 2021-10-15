Nuggets (NUG) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $46.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

