Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.