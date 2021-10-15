Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,609. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

