NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 10,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

