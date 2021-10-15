nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,697 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of nVent Electric worth $72,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $97,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVT opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

