Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NYXH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. 385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,017. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

