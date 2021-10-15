O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS OIIIF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

