Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.87

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.87 and last traded at $107.87, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.43.

OAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.