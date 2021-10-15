Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $13.76 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $13.76 million and $803,506.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00211902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

