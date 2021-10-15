OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as low as C$2.29. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 867,360 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGC shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32.
In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
