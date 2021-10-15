OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as low as C$2.29. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 867,360 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGC shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

