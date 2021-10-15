ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $11,905.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,656.73 or 0.99926219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00572387 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001645 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004449 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

