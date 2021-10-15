OIN Finance (OIN) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $431,999.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00208680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00092779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

