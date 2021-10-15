Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $852,459.35 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher K. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13.

OKTA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.02. 1,194,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.