Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Okta posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $255.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its 200 day moving average is $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

