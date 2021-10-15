Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 18,392 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan T. Runyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,411. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

