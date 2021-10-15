OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,715 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,977,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 644,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 494,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 357,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

