OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 300.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the first quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of EFNL stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

