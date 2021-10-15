OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.16 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

