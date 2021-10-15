OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

