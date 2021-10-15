OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,836 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.