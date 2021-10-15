OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,900 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of BILI opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.29. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

