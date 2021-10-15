Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ODMUF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

